Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Has $44.08 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 284,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 4.9% of Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $44,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $162.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,117. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $124.14 and a 1-year high of $163.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.70.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.