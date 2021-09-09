Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Has $6.22 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up 0.7% of Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $6,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $144.53. 83,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,972,288. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $350.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.15 and a 200 day moving average of $136.04.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $96,294.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total value of $3,189,606.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,466 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.63.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

