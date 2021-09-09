Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,026 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Square by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,496,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,037,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQ traded up $1.99 on Thursday, reaching $256.71. The company had a trading volume of 66,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,565,460. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.26 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.01 billion, a PE ratio of 223.44, a P/E/G ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.80.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.98, for a total value of $45,596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total transaction of $1,558,285.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,521,477.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 685,373 shares of company stock valued at $168,172,692 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.85.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

