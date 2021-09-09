Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,026 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Square by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,496,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,037,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SQ traded up $1.99 on Thursday, reaching $256.71. The company had a trading volume of 66,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,565,460. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.26 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.01 billion, a PE ratio of 223.44, a P/E/G ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.80.
In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.98, for a total value of $45,596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total transaction of $1,558,285.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,521,477.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 685,373 shares of company stock valued at $168,172,692 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.
SQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.85.
Square Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
