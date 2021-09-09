Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Purchases 15,503 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 661.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,503 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 15,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.52. The stock had a trading volume of 52,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.46. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $63.16 and a twelve month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

