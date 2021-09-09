Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Reduces Stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,870 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,912 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. owned about 0.06% of Cavco Industries worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 277.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 555.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the first quarter worth $227,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Cavco Industries stock traded up $2.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $252.27. 119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,949. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.88 and a 52 week high of $266.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.31 and its 200 day moving average is $225.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.13.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.81. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.35%. Equities analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

