Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Sells 1,766 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in CDW by 2.1% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Mark Stevens raised its stake in CDW by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 4,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in CDW by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 26,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in CDW by 1.8% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in CDW by 16.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CDW. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.33.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total transaction of $585,378.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 95,746 shares of company stock worth $17,993,133 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $201.73. 3,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.44. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $105.87 and a 52 week high of $203.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

