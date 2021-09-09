Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Sells 30,826 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,826 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,236,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,182 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,866,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,825,000 after acquiring an additional 571,710 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 6.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,450,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,150 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 19.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,492,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,716,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,113,000 after acquiring an additional 302,200 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

KO stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $56.19. The company had a trading volume of 107,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,565,248. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.36. The stock has a market cap of $242.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

