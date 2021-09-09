Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Takes Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,566 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert M. Eversole sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total transaction of $1,181,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,365.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $1,395,875.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,489 shares in the company, valued at $12,067,095.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,475 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,455. Company insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMS traded up $2.13 on Thursday, reaching $118.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 1.40. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $124.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.76 and a 200-day moving average of $111.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $669.30 million during the quarter. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.99%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

