Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 217.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the first quarter worth $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the first quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the second quarter worth $49,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge stock opened at $76.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.50. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $43.41 and a one year high of $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 28.91%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

