Burger Swap (BURGER) Price Tops $4.26

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Burger Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $4.26 or 0.00009174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Burger Swap has a total market cap of $69.81 million and approximately $14.66 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00061383 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.24 or 0.00166226 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00015003 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00044409 BTC.

About Burger Swap

BURGER is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 16,750,254 coins and its circulating supply is 16,375,254 coins. The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org . Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Burger Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burger Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burger Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

