Bytecoin (BCN) Tops One Day Volume of $27,344.00

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 9th. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Bytecoin has a market cap of $62.45 million and $27,344.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $263.86 or 0.00561526 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000153 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.