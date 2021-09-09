Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.08% of Cactus worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 67.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,189,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,030,000 after acquiring an additional 879,560 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 874.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 815,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,975,000 after purchasing an additional 731,913 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 458.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 674,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,639,000 after purchasing an additional 553,278 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 101,835.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 489,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,982,000 after purchasing an additional 488,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 261.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 652,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,943,000 after purchasing an additional 471,541 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cactus alerts:

WHD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.10.

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $35.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.76 and a beta of 2.40. Cactus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.30 and a 200 day moving average of $34.71.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Cactus had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $108.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.50 million. Analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.