CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) Stake Raised by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,030 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.27% of CAI International worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in CAI International in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,906,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in CAI International by 1,390.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 164,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,232,000 after acquiring an additional 153,799 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CAI International by 241.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 101,989 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CAI International by 419.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 94,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CAI International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,285,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,515,000 after acquiring an additional 65,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAI stock opened at $56.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $973.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. CAI International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.12 and a 12 month high of $56.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.86 and a 200-day moving average of $48.53.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.30. CAI International had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 31.60%. The firm had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.93 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CAI International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. CAI International’s payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CAI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley lowered CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. William Blair lowered CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc is a transportation finance and logistics company, which engages in the provision of intermodal shipping containers. The company was founded by Hiromitsu Ogawa on August 3, 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

