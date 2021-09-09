CaixaPay Hits One Day Volume of $26.00 (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One CaixaPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the dollar. CaixaPay has a total market cap of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CaixaPay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00066527 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.19 or 0.00134785 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00191738 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,467.56 or 0.07396932 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,117.27 or 1.00509594 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $383.63 or 0.00818352 BTC.

CaixaPay Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CaixaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CaixaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.