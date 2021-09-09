Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.97 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

NASDAQ CVGW opened at $47.26 on Thursday. Calavo Growers has a 12 month low of $45.77 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.75 million, a PE ratio of 181.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calavo Growers stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,411 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.36% of Calavo Growers worth $15,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVGW. Zacks Investment Research cut Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Calavo Growers from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.50.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

