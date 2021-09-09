Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $788.03 Million

Equities analysts expect that Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) will report $788.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $785.00 million to $790.20 million. Callaway Golf reported sales of $475.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full-year sales of $3.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.21 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ELY. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.30.

NYSE:ELY opened at $27.58 on Thursday. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.74 and a 200-day moving average of $30.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 2.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,942,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,701,000 after acquiring an additional 539,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,076,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082,413 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 997.1% during the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 4,124,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748,294 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,668,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,753,000 after acquiring an additional 21,993 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,287,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,899,000 after acquiring an additional 452,410 shares during the period. 61.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

