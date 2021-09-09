Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Up to $30.55

Shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.55, but opened at $31.42. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $31.42, with a volume of 89 shares traded.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CALT. SEB Equities started coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, SEB Equity Research started coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.68. The company has a market cap of $817.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 2.61.
About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.
