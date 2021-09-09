Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Up to $30.55

Shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.55, but opened at $31.42. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $31.42, with a volume of 89 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CALT. SEB Equities started coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, SEB Equity Research started coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.68. The company has a market cap of $817.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 2.61.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1.5% during the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 144,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. 4.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

