Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.00

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.86, with a volume of 710977 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

The company has a market cap of $618.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.11.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $807.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.