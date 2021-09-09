Cameco Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (TSE:CCO)

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cameco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.04). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$27.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$23.86.

Cameco stock opened at C$28.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$11.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -508.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.57. Cameco has a twelve month low of C$11.84 and a twelve month high of C$29.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.51.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

