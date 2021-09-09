Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.16

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.16 and last traded at $22.68, with a volume of 83659 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.85.

A number of analysts have commented on CCJ shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -574.75 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average is $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 5.98.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. Analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Cameco by 543.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cameco by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

