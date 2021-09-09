Cameco (TSE:CCO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.37

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$29.37 and last traded at C$28.82, with a volume of 195897 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$28.98.

Several research firms recently commented on CCO. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$27.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$23.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -508.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$22.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.57, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 7.94.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

