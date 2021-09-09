Canaccord Genuity Begins Coverage on First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund III (TSE:GRID)

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund III (TSE:GRID) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$2.50 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of GRID stock traded up C$0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$2.17. 19,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,894. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund III has a 52 week low of C$1.81 and a 52 week high of C$3.50.

