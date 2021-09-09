Canaccord Genuity Raises Josemaria Resources (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) Price Target to C$2.00

Josemaria Resources (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Josemaria Resources stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.81. 35,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,737. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $0.66. Josemaria Resources has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $0.88.
Josemaria Resources Company Profile
See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve
Receive News & Ratings for Josemaria Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Josemaria Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.