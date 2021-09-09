Canaccord Genuity Raises Josemaria Resources (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) Price Target to C$2.00

Josemaria Resources (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Josemaria Resources stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.81. 35,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,737. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $0.66. Josemaria Resources has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $0.88.

Get Josemaria Resources alerts:

Josemaria Resources Company Profile

Josemaría Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its property portfolio includes Los Helados, and Josemaria. The company was founded on February 3, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Josemaria Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Josemaria Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.