Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.19

Canadian General Investments, Ltd (TSE:CGI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$41.19 and last traded at C$41.00, with a volume of 835 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$40.64.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.99, a current ratio of 12.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.63. The stock has a market cap of C$827.14 million and a P/E ratio of 2.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Canadian General Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Canadian General Investments’s payout ratio is presently 4.35%.

Canadian General Investments Limited (CGI) is a closed-end investment fund focused on medium- to long-term investments in primarily Canadian corporations. The Company’s objective is to provide better than average returns to investors through prudent security selection, timely recognition of capital gains and appropriate income generating instruments.

