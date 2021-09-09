Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 972,966 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,519 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $110,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 42.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

CM stock traded up $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $115.98. 3,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,098. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $72.07 and a 1-year high of $121.11. The stock has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.51 and a 200-day moving average of $109.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.1561 per share. This represents a $4.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

Several research firms have commented on CM. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.56.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.