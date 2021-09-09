Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Purchased by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,359 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises about 2.3% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $18,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 30,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.3% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.00. 163,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.62. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $98.69 and a 52-week high of $128.41.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNI. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.06.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

