Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Acquired by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 192.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,515 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 403.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CP opened at $72.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $57.71 and a 12-month high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1512 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 23.86%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.02.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

