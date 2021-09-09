Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Trading 0.5% Higher

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A)’s share price traded up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$193.95 and last traded at C$193.38. 80,115 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 196,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$192.37.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTC.A shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$232.00 to C$251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$219.00 to C$226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Canadian Tire from C$223.00 to C$216.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$219.00 to C$226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$234.00 price target on shares of Canadian Tire in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$220.33.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$193.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$191.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.36.

In other Canadian Tire news, Director Diana Leslie Chant bought 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$195.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,980.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$483,927.34.

Canadian Tire Company Profile (TSE:CTC.A)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

