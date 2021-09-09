Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) Shares Up 1.7%

Shares of Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC) shot up 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$269.46 and last traded at C$269.46. 170 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 508 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$265.00.

The company has a market capitalization of C$16.39 billion and a PE ratio of 14.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$260.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$242.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.36, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.01 by C$0.71. The business had revenue of C$3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.93 billion.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

