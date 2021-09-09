Cannabis Wheaton Income (TSE:XLY) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. (TSE:XLY) fell 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 457,866 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,755,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Several research firms have commented on XLY. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Cannabis Wheaton Income from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$0.40 price target on shares of Cannabis Wheaton Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, ATB Capital raised shares of Cannabis Wheaton Income to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$222.92 million and a P/E ratio of -3.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.19.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



