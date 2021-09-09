Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) and Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) Head-To-Head Survey

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) and Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Cano Health and Skylight Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cano Health N/A -26.68% -6.45% Skylight Health Group -63.94% -57.94% -37.70%

29.4% of Cano Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cano Health and Skylight Health Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cano Health N/A N/A -$28.88 million N/A N/A Skylight Health Group $9.81 million 10.98 -$7.08 million N/A N/A

Skylight Health Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cano Health.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cano Health and Skylight Health Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cano Health 0 0 1 0 3.00 Skylight Health Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Cano Health presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.88%. Skylight Health Group has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 167.86%. Given Skylight Health Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Skylight Health Group is more favorable than Cano Health.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management. Cano Health, LLC was founded in 2009 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Skylight Health Group Company Profile

Skylight Health Group, Inc. engages in the operation of a proprietary electronic health record system. It offers primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, laboratory and diagnostic testing, and subscription-based telemedicine service It operates through the United States and Canada segments. The company was founded by Pradyum Sekar and Kashaf Qureshi in 2014 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

