Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) vs. Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG) Financial Survey

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) and Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Capital Bancorp and Lifestore Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lifestore Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Capital Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 47.02%. Given Capital Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Capital Bancorp is more favorable than Lifestore Financial Group.

Volatility and Risk

Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lifestore Financial Group has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Capital Bancorp and Lifestore Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Bancorp $158.31 million 1.97 $25.82 million $1.87 12.11 Lifestore Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Lifestore Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares Capital Bancorp and Lifestore Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Bancorp 20.72% 22.52% 1.84% Lifestore Financial Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Capital Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Lifestore Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Capital Bancorp pays out 10.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.4% of Capital Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 41.8% of Capital Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of Lifestore Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Capital Bancorp beats Lifestore Financial Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, D.C. and Baltimore metropolitan areas. The Capital Bank Home Loans segment represents the company’s mortgage loan division. The OpenSky segment refers to the credit card division. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

About Lifestore Financial Group

LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. operates as a federally chartered thrift holding company for LifeStore Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services in North Carolina. The company offers checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit; mortgage loans, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, investment property loans, equipment loans, working capital loans/lines of credit, and small business administration loans; and credit cards. It also provides insurance agency products and services; investment and cash management services; and online and mobile banking services. The company was formerly known as AF Financial Group and changed its name to LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. in September 2009. LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in West Jefferson, North Carolina.

