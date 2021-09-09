Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Edgar Lomax Co. VA

Edgar Lomax Co. VA lessened its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,745 shares during the quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $23,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $701,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 19,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.7% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $515,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,073 shares of company stock valued at $46,279,480. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $175.80 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.27.

NYSE:COF traded up $2.37 on Thursday, hitting $156.97. 12,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,150,334. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $66.46 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.47. The company has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.77.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.21) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

