Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Shares Gap Up to $11.29

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.29, but opened at $11.57. Capitol Federal Financial shares last traded at $11.26, with a volume of 699 shares traded.

CFFN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average is $12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $47.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.82 million. As a group, analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 863.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,963 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 400.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 192.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,135 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

