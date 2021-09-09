Cardano Achieves Market Cap of $82.22 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 9th. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $2.57 or 0.00005493 BTC on popular exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $82.22 billion and $5.79 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00051277 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.09 or 0.00096479 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00021151 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.85 or 0.00423343 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00045455 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000718 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,117,618,880 coins and its circulating supply is 32,025,815,603 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

