Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.600-$5.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CAH stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.62. The stock had a trading volume of 37,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,581. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.85. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Cardinal Health from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Cardinal Health from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cardinal Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.