CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDNA shares. BTIG Research started coverage on CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CareDx in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $71.17 on Thursday. CareDx has a twelve month low of $30.27 and a twelve month high of $99.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.79. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -395.39 and a beta of 0.61.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.02 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CareDx will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other CareDx news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $907,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 374,256 shares in the company, valued at $33,945,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 13,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $1,265,049.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,985,423.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,469 shares of company stock worth $5,221,651 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDNA. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of CareDx by 953.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CareDx by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 820,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,844,000 after acquiring an additional 35,363 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in CareDx by 16,600.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in CareDx in the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in CareDx in the first quarter worth approximately $477,000.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

