CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) is Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,285 shares during the period. CarMax accounts for approximately 1.9% of Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. owned about 0.08% of CarMax worth $17,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 364.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 9,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.29.

Shares of NYSE KMX traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,792. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.10. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.61. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.70 and a 52-week high of $139.95.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

In other CarMax news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $8,809,020.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,381.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 22,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.64, for a total transaction of $3,042,947.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,954 shares in the company, valued at $4,334,240.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 323,968 shares of company stock worth $43,163,413 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

