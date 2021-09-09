carVertical Reaches Market Cap of $4.42 Million (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. carVertical has a total market capitalization of $4.42 million and $94,607.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, carVertical has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One carVertical coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00060547 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.46 or 0.00169222 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00015102 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00044356 BTC.

About carVertical

carVertical is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com/investors . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car's registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks. CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle. “

