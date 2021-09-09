Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) CTO Weidong Chen Sells 65,000 Shares

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $462,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Weidong Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of Casa Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $453,700.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of Casa Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $513,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of Casa Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $562,900.00.

Casa Systems stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.99. 172,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.99. Casa Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.84 million, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 37.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $92.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.53 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Casa Systems, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CASA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James raised Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casa Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Casa Systems by 19.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Casa Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Casa Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 500,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 441,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 10.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

