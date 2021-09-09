Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.80.

CWST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

In other news, CEO John W. Casella sold 23,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $1,614,431.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,379,346.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $173,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,420.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,475 shares of company stock valued at $12,972,445 over the last three months. 6.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWST. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 36.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $74.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Casella Waste Systems has a one year low of $51.98 and a one year high of $75.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.43 and its 200 day moving average is $66.37.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $215.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

