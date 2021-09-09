Casper Price Hits $0.13 (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. During the last week, Casper has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a market cap of $181.88 million and $51.17 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00068336 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.07 or 0.00133135 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.62 or 0.00194361 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,619.99 or 0.99993728 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,364.04 or 0.07215429 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.11 or 0.00860321 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,333,612,739 coins and its circulating supply is 1,443,606,592 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

