Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of Castle Biosciences worth $5,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,678,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $491,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 14,422 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $796,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $2,252,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernhard E. Spiess sold 15,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total value of $1,167,087.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,702 shares of company stock valued at $11,690,313. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

CSTL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $76.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.08 and a beta of 0.42. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. Analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

