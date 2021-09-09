Castweet (CTT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $89,121.00

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Castweet coin can now be bought for $0.0880 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Castweet has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. Castweet has a total market cap of $157,940.27 and approximately $89,121.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.19 or 0.00594593 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000082 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.34 or 0.00123442 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000190 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Castweet Profile

Castweet (CRYPTO:CTT) is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com . The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Castweet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castweet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castweet using one of the exchanges listed above.

