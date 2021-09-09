Catalent (CTLT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Catalent (NYSE: CTLT) in the last few weeks:

9/8/2021 – Catalent had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $123.00 to $162.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/31/2021 – Catalent had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $142.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/31/2021 – Catalent had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $147.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/31/2021 – Catalent had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/31/2021 – Catalent had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $138.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/31/2021 – Catalent had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $140.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/18/2021 – Catalent was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $127.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Catalent’s year-over-year uptick both the top and bottom lines in third-quarter fiscal 2021 is impressive. Robust performances by Clinical Supply Services and the Biologics arm raise our optimism. Catalent’s slew of strategic deals are impressive. Expansion of both margins also bode well. A solid revenue outlook auger well. Catalent’s solid technology foundation, and integrated development and supply chain solutions are encouraging. A strong solvency position is an added plus. Catalent’s quarterly results were better than expected. Over the past six months, Catalent has outperformed its industry. Yet, soft revenues in the other two arms are concerning. Catalent’s operation in a tough competitive landscape and a highly regulated market poses a threat. Other headwinds like future impacts from Brexit and forex woes prevail.”

CTLT opened at $142.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.29 and a 200 day moving average of $111.76. The company has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.65 and a 12 month high of $142.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 44,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total transaction of $5,830,597.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $309,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 76,239 shares of company stock worth $9,586,700 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Catalent in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Catalent by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Catalent in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Catalent by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Catalent in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

