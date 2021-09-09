CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Shares Gap Down to $10.99

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.99, but opened at $10.48. CCC Intelligent Solutions shares last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 1,635 shares.

CCCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS)

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

