Cedar Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,982 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $1,644,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 38.0% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 18,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,425.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $167.65. 341,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,720,274. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.83. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $185.01.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.