Cedar Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 2.1% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $57,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $80,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.56. 13,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,691. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.17. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $53.11.

