Cedar Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2021

Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 305,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,229,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 3.7% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cedar Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $27.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,158. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $28.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.20.

