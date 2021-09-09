Cellnex Telecom’s (CLLNY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CLLNY. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of CLLNY stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $34.54. 15,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,418. Cellnex Telecom has a 52 week low of $23.84 and a 52 week high of $37.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.51.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

